Christmas Eve/Day Hours at Oxford Chain Stores

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com
While most big-box chain stores are closing on Christmas Day, last-minute shoppers will have until about 6 p.m. to grab food or presents from most retail shops on Christmas Eve.
Kroger, CashSaver and Walmart are all closing at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will remain closed on Christmas.
Dollar General will remain open until 10 p.m. Thursday and will close on Christmas.
CVS and most gas station/convenience stores in Oxford will be open on Christmas Day.
Below is a list of chain retail stores and their closing times on Thursday. All will be closed on Christmas unless otherwise indicated.
- Kroger: 6 p.m.
- Walmart: 6 p.m.
- CashSaver: 6 p.m.
- Dollar General, 10 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 6 p.m.
- Belk: 6 p.m
- CVS: Most stores open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 6 p.m.
- Five Below: 6 p.m.
- Home Depot: 5 p.m.
- Home Goods: 6 p.m.
- Marshalls: 6 p.m.
- Office Depot 5 p.m.
- Old Navy: 7 p.m.
- PetSmart: 6 p.m.
- Ross: 10 p.m.
- Ulta Beauty: 6 p.m.
