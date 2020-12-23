Christmas Eve/Day Hours at Oxford Chain Stores

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

While most big-box chain stores are closing on Christmas Day, last-minute shoppers will have until about 6 p.m. to grab food or presents from most retail shops on Christmas Eve.

Kroger, CashSaver and Walmart are all closing at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will remain closed on Christmas.

Dollar General will remain open until 10 p.m. Thursday and will close on Christmas.

CVS and most gas station/convenience stores in Oxford will be open on Christmas Day.

Below is a list of chain retail stores and their closing times on Thursday. All will be closed on Christmas unless otherwise indicated.