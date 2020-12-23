Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Christmas Eve/Day Hours at Oxford Chain Stores

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
While most big-box chain stores are closing on Christmas Day, last-minute shoppers will have until about 6 p.m. to grab food or presents from most retail shops on Christmas Eve.

Kroger, CashSaver and Walmart are all closing at 6 p.m. on Thursday and will remain closed on Christmas.

Dollar General will remain open until 10 p.m. Thursday and will close on Christmas.

CVS and most gas station/convenience stores in Oxford will be open on Christmas Day.

Below is a list of chain retail stores and their closing times on Thursday. All will be closed on Christmas unless otherwise indicated.

  • Kroger: 6 p.m.
  • Walmart: 6 p.m.
  • CashSaver: 6 p.m.
  • Dollar General, 10 p.m.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond: 6 p.m.
  • Belk: 6 p.m
  • CVS: Most stores open regular hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods:  6 p.m.
  • Five Below:  6 p.m.
  • Home Depot:  5 p.m.
  • Home Goods:  6 p.m.
  • Marshalls: 6 p.m.
  • Office Depot  5 p.m.
  • Old Navy: 7 p.m.
  • PetSmart: 6 p.m.
  • Ross: 10 p.m.
  • Ulta Beauty: 6 p.m.
  • Walmart: All stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

