Local Barber Provides Free Cuts to OHS Students

Dewayne Carroll, a barber at Goolsby’s Hair World, visited the high school just before Christmas to help some students look their best for the holiday. Photo via the OSD.

A local barber provided free haircuts for several students at Oxford High School recently.

Dewayne Carroll, a barber at Goolsby’s Hair World, visited the high school just before Christmas to help students look their best for the holiday.

Carroll’s visit was arranged by OSD Transition Specialist Phyllis Green.

Carroll said he often serves as a mentor to aspiring barbers and welcomes anyone with a desire to learn about becoming a barber to visit him at Goolsby’s.

While he cut the students’ hair, he gave pointers on daily grooming and hair care.

He said he provided the free hair cuts to help “give back during the holidays and help some kids out with haircuts this (holiday) season.”

Courtesy of OSD