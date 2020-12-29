Former Legislator Nolan Mettetal Loses Fight with COVID-19

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Nolan Mettetal, a former State Senator and State Representative, died Monday morning following a battle with COVID-19.

He was 75 years old.

Mettetal represented District 10, which includes parts of Lafayette County, Panola and Tallahatchie counties, in the House of Representatives from 2012 through 2019 when he retired to spend more time with his family.

Prior to his time in the House, he represented District 10 in the Mississippi State Senate from 1996-2012.

A pharmacist by trade, he attended Northwest Mississippi Community College and received his Bachelor of Science degree in pharmacy from the University of Mississippi.

According to his obituary on the Wells Funeral Home website, funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. today in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. Visitation will be held from noon until the service at 2 p.m. Pallbearers include, David Cole, Preston Lawrence, Kirk Isbell, Greg Arnold, Sen. Chad McMahan, David Woodard, Luke Montgomery and the Honorable George C. Carlson.

Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill was one of the hundreds to publicly remember Mettetal on social media.

“Nolan Mettetal was a gentleman and public servant. He represented Lafayette County so well. I don’t remember seeing him without Mrs. Kay by his side. They made an amazing team. Prayers for healing and comfort for the Mettetal family,” Tannehill said on Twitter.

Rep. Brady Williamson, who is the current District 10 representative, said Mettetal helped get him started in the House after he was elected.

“I am so sorry Mrs. Kay and the Mettetal family. Quite a man you shared so much life with! Nolan, in the short time I knew him, was so kind. When you two decided to step down from serving our district, I’ll never forget him introducing me to every single person at the Capitol. He would have done the same for anyone. He genuinely loved everyone and it showed! He will be missed. And yes, it’s been a task attempting to fill two pairs of shoes (yours and Nolan’s). I tell my wife all the time, how much I’d like to serve together like you and Nolan did! Glad you and family were there with him right up till the time he joined our Father in heaven,” Williamson wrote on Facebook.

Mettetal decided not to run for office in 2019, saying he wanted to spend more time enjoying life and his grandchildren. Photo via Facebook.

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said Mettetal “provided leadership for over two decades, not only on policy but also on personal character/statesmanship.”

Nolan was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Wayne and Georgia Brewer Mettetal. He was a member of the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Sardis.

He and his wife, Kay, enjoyed their daily walks around Sardis Lake and had a special love for Ole Miss and Northwest Mississippi Community College.

Along with his wife, he survived by his daughter, Kim Reed; a son, Dr. Cary Mettetal; and five grandchildren.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Nolan’s memory may forward those to the NWCC Foundation, 4975 Hwy 51 North, Senatobia, MS 38668 or to Magnolia Heights School, 1 Chiefs Dr., Senatobia, MS 38668.