Friday, January 1, 2021
2020 to End With Rain; 2021 to Start With Sunshine

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The year 2020 will take its leave amongst showers and thunderstorms for most of north Mississippi, with up to 2 inches of rain forecasted for Lafayette County.

The New Year, however, will be ushered in under sunny skies but with chilly temperatures.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain is expected to begin this afternoon with a high near 65 degrees. Southerly winds will range from 5 to 15 mph. Rain should continue through the night with a possible thunderstorm.

The rain will continue into New Year’s Eve day with showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon with a high of 61 degrees.

Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout the night as 2020 gives way to 2021.

Lafayette County can expect 1.5-2 inches of rain.

New Year’s Day will be partly sunny with temperatures falling throughout the day as a cold front moves into the area. The high for Thursday is expected to be 55 degrees with a low of 35.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 47 degrees and a low of 30 degrees.

Temperatures will linger in the low to mid-50s, with lows in the 30s through Tuesday. No rain is currently forecasted for Thursday through Tuesday.

