Saturday, January 2, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Hoops Hosts Wichita State

0
338

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss will return to the court on Saturday as they step out of conference action and play host to Wichita State. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPNU. 

Ole Miss (5-2, 0-1 SEC) looks to rebound from an 82-64 loss at Alabama on Tuesday.

Against Alabama, both Devontae Shuler and Romello White hit the 1,000 point mark in their college careers, both reaching the milestone in the first half. Shuler became the 41st Rebel to score at least 1,000 points in an Ole Miss uniform.

The Rebels rank ninth in the nation in scoring defense (56.9) and 10th in turnovers forced per game (19.7). Ole Miss is limiting opponents to a 36.9 field goal percentage, ranking 13th nationwide.

Wichita State comes into the Pavilion with a 5-2 overall record and 2-0 mark in the AAC following an 81-43 win over Division II Newman (Dec. 30).

The Shockers are led by Tyson Etienne (15.3 ppg) leads the team in scoring, while Alterique Gilbert adds 11.3 ppg.

Wichita State is pulling down an AAC-best 41.6 rebounds per game, including 14 offensive rebounds per game (24th nationally).

Saturday’s game will be the seventh all-time meeting between the two programs. The series between the two teams is tied 3-3. Last season, Wichita State defeated the Rebels 74-54. 

Previous articleOle Miss Will Open New Year in the Outback Bowl
Next articleDIRECTV Customers May Have Trouble Watching the Outback Bowl

RELATED ARTICLES

More News

Ole Miss Commits to New Contract With Kiffin

Adam Brown -
With the Rebels making their first bowl appearance in five seasons, Ole Miss has agreed on a new contract for head football...
Read more
Football

DIRECTV Customers May Have Trouble Watching the Outback Bowl

Adam Brown -
DIRECTV customers in the north Mississippi area may be forced to find an alternative way to watch Ole Miss play No. 7...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Will Open New Year in the Outback Bowl

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss Rebels will travel to Florida to take on the No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers in the Outback...
Read more
Headlines

2020 Had Some Good News, Too

Alyssa Schnugg -
While headlines in the last 12 months have been dominated by COVID-19 and in many cases, not-such-good news, there have been bright spots scattered throughout the year that have helped bring about smiles in a time when they were needed the most.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

More News

Ole Miss Commits to New Contract With Kiffin

Adam Brown -
With the Rebels making their first bowl appearance in five seasons, Ole Miss has agreed on a new contract for head football...
Read more
Football

DIRECTV Customers May Have Trouble Watching the Outback Bowl

Adam Brown -
DIRECTV customers in the north Mississippi area may be forced to find an alternative way to watch Ole Miss play No. 7...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Hoops Hosts Wichita State

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss will return to the court on Saturday as they step out of conference action and play host...
Read more