Ole Miss Hoops Hosts Wichita State

Ole Miss will return to the court on Saturday as they step out of conference action and play host to Wichita State. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

Ole Miss (5-2, 0-1 SEC) looks to rebound from an 82-64 loss at Alabama on Tuesday.

Against Alabama, both Devontae Shuler and Romello White hit the 1,000 point mark in their college careers, both reaching the milestone in the first half. Shuler became the 41st Rebel to score at least 1,000 points in an Ole Miss uniform.

The Rebels rank ninth in the nation in scoring defense (56.9) and 10th in turnovers forced per game (19.7). Ole Miss is limiting opponents to a 36.9 field goal percentage, ranking 13th nationwide.

Wichita State comes into the Pavilion with a 5-2 overall record and 2-0 mark in the AAC following an 81-43 win over Division II Newman (Dec. 30).

The Shockers are led by Tyson Etienne (15.3 ppg) leads the team in scoring, while Alterique Gilbert adds 11.3 ppg.

Wichita State is pulling down an AAC-best 41.6 rebounds per game, including 14 offensive rebounds per game (24th nationally).

Saturday’s game will be the seventh all-time meeting between the two programs. The series between the two teams is tied 3-3. Last season, Wichita State defeated the Rebels 74-54.

