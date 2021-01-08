Ole Miss vs. LSU Rescheduled

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will take the court on Saturday night as they host the LSU Tigers. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Rebels and the Tigers were originally scheduled to place on Feb. 17.

A make-up date for the Rebels’ game against South Carolina has not been determined at this time. The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (full report (PDF)).

Staff Report