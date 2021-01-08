Friday, January 8, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss vs. LSU Rescheduled

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will take the court on Saturday night as they host the LSU Tigers. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Rebels and the Tigers were originally scheduled to place on Feb. 17.

A make-up date for the Rebels’ game against South Carolina has not been determined at this time. The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com (full report (PDF)).

Staff Report

