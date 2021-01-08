Several Sign Up to Run for Oxford Aldermen in First Week of Qualification Period

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The qualification period for those wishing to run for a seat on the Oxford Board of Aldermen or as mayor opened on Monday.

By Friday afternoon, Mayor Robyn Tannehill was still the only candidate who had qualified to run for mayor. She is running as an Independent.

Two wards, Ward 1 and Ward 5, have two candidates running so far. In Ward 1, Erin W. Smith, a Democrat, and Harry A. Alexander, an Independent, have tossed their hat into the race. Incumbent Ricky Addy had not yet qualified by Friday afternoon.

In Ward 5, incumbent Taylor Preston, a Democrat, will face off so far against Justin Boyd, also a Democrat in the primary election on April 6.

Incumbents who have qualified this week with no opponents thus far are Ward 2 Alderman Mark Huelse (R), Ward 4 Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson (D) and Ward 6 Alderman Jason Bailey {R).

Aldermen Janice Antonow, Ward 3 and At-Large Alderman John Morgan have not yet qualified; however, Morgan told HottyToddy.com earlier this week that he intends to run to retain his seat on the board.

L. McQueen Miscamble, a Republican, qualified to run for the Ward 3 seat.

The qualification period to run ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5. The general municipal election is on June 8.