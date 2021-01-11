Ole Miss Takes on Florida

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss returns to the hardwood on Tuesday in the Sunshine State as they take on the Florida Gators. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

Florida (5-3, 2-2 SEC) enters after back-to-back conference losses to Alabama and Kentucky.

The Gators have four players averaging double figures in league play, including Colin Castleton (15.8 ppg), Anthony Duruji (12.5 ppg), Tre Mann (11.5 ppg) and Tyree Appleby (10.8 ppg). Castleton ranks second in the SEC in field goal percentage, shooting 64.3% in conference play.

Former Ole Miss guard and assistant coach Mike White and his Gator squad are ranked 12th in the nation with an average of 5.4 blocks per game.

Ole Miss (6-4, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a 75-61 loss to LSU on Saturday. The Rebels were led on the floor by Austin Crowley with a team-high 10 points off the bench. Luis Rodriguez added nine points, while Jarkel Joiner contributed nine points of his own. Freshman guard Matthew Murrell scored eight points in 25 minutes of action.

Along with Crowley, senior Khadim Sy has lead Ole Miss in the past two games coming off the bench with 13 points against Auburn.

The Rebels’ point guard Devontae Shuler (1,033) needs four points to pass former Ole Miss guard Todd Abernethy (1,036) for 40th on the Ole Miss all-time scoring list.

When the ball is tipped up it will be the 115th all-time meeting between the two programs. The Gators have a 67-47 advantage over the Rebels. In the last meeting, Ole Miss won 68-51 in Oxford.