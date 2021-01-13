Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Lafayette Citizens Can Use Security Systems to Help Fight Crime

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Lafayette County businesses and residents can now use their outdoor cameras to help the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department fight crime.

Launched recently, the Sheriff’s Security Registration and Mapping Surveillance Camera Registry Program, or S.C.R.A.M., allows people to register the locations of their video surveillance systems with the sheriff’s department. When a crime occurs in the area, deputies and investigators can use the registry to identify the locations of nearby video cameras to help collect evidence.

“Video footage is some of the most crucial evidence our officers can collect,” said Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East. “Even when your cameras don’t record a crime directly, they may record important clues – such as cars passing by – that can help guide an investigation.”

Signing up for the S.C.R.A.M. program is voluntary and does not require citizens to provide their footage to the police. Investigators can only view the footage at the homeowner’s or business owner’s discretion. The sheriff’s department will not share the registration information.

As more and more residents sign up, East said it will help his deputies and investigators on the ground to cut down some of the time it takes to solve crimes.

“This program will allow citizens to play a part in keeping their community safe,” he said. “It’s just another way we are working to create community-law enforcement agency partnerships within the county.”

To sign up for the S.C.R.A.M. program, visit the Sheriff’s Department on the Lafayette County website or download the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department app. For more information, contact the S.C.R.A.M. team at meast@lafayettesheriff.net or jbundren@lafayettesheriff.net.

