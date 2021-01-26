Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Ole Miss Reschedules Matches with LSU

The Ole Miss Rebels volleyball team will travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face the LSU Tigers in two matches on Feb. 27 and 28 at 1 p.m. CT. 

These two programs were scheduled to meet in the fall but had to postpone the games. 

This spring the Auburn Tigers opted out of their games due to COVID-19 and injuries, the Rebels were left with an open weekend while LSU was scheduled to be on a bye week.

The Rebels will begin their spring season with a series at home versus No. 11 Florida on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 29-30at 2 p.m. Both matches will be air on SEC Network +.

Staff Report

