Oxford Leaders Change Mask-Less Walking Time at Activity Center to One Hour

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen reconsidered their vote to allow walkers to go maskless for a set period of time at the Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center Monday during a recessed meeting.

Last week, the Board voted to allow walkers to go maskless from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the week. However, Alderman Janice Antonow – who voted against the motion last week – brought the topic back up for discussion.

“I know you all have seen the comments, ‘Oh, is COVID not contagious from 2 to 4?’” she said.

Aldermen Rick Addy said he had been approached by people who have trouble exercising and walking without a mask, and despite knowing the risks, wanted a time when they could utilize the walking track without having to wear a mask.

Addy pointed out that other recreational and sports activities, such as basketball and pickleball do not require people to wear masks. Antonow, again, countered that people are more spread out when playing pickleball; however, she said she was also not in favor of people not wearing masks during basketball.

Antonow said the least busy time on the walking track was actually 1 to 2 p.m. She said an average of 19 people use the track during that hour.

After a brief discussion, the Board unanimously voted to change their previous vote and allow people to walk without a mask from 1 to 2 p.m. only.

Walkers can schedule a time to walk at the Activity Center for 45 minutes between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m, with the 4 p.m. block ending at 4:45 p.m.