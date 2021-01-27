UM Announces Graduation Ceremony Plans for 2021

The University of Mississippi will be holding an in-person graduation ceremony this spring; however, seating will be limited for guests.

The 2021 Commencement will be held April 29-May 2. The morning convocation will be held at 8 a.m. on May 1 in the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Plans have also been made to celebrate the 2020 graduates during Commencement exercises planned for May 6-8.

In order to keep the graduates and their families safe – and in compliance with current government orders and public health guidances – each graduate will be allocated a certain allotment of tickets for morning Convocation, as well as for their respective school or college ceremonies.

Venue capacities will be subject to change dependent upon evolving COVID-19 restrictions and protocols.

More information regarding ticket allocations, deadlines, dates, and times will be shared via email with all graduates in the near future.

Visit commencement.olemiss.edu to view the 2020 and 2021 Commencement schedules.

Staff report