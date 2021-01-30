University Partners with MSU to Advance Pharmacy Education

The University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy is strengthening its Preferred Admissions Program, as Mississippi State University becomes the fifth in-state college to collaborate with the pharmacy school.

The partnership offers admission for first-year MSU students who excel in pre-pharmacy classes and demonstrate a passion for service activities. Students who are part of the program will complete pre-pharmacy coursework at one of the five partner institutions before coming to Ole Miss to continue working toward a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

“I applaud the School of Pharmacy for this program, which builds on the school’s history of successes in expanding pharmacy education in the state,” UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce said.

“As a flagship institution dedicated to serving Mississippians, and with one of the premier schools of pharmacy in the nation, we’re honored to make a difference and improve lives by preparing a superb health care workforce.”

While the initiative encourages students who may prefer to finish pre-pharmacy courses at institutions closer to home or with more affordable tuition to apply to pharmacy school, the Preferred Admission Program also has a positive impact on future patients.

“This exciting program is just one of many academic partnerships and relationships we have with the University of Mississippi,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said. “We take great pride in preparing students for success in a wide array of health-related fields, including biomedical engineering.

“This partnership should ultimately boost health care outcomes throughout Mississippi, which is a goal both universities share.”

Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, Tougaloo College and Millsaps College are also part of the Preferred Admission Program. Admitted students will be on the School of Pharmacy’s standard graduation track and will be held to the pharmacy school’s academic and service expectations.

“Providing these opportunities for aspiring pharmacists can greatly impact our profession,” said David D. Allen, dean of the School of Pharmacy. “The partnership’s goal is to educate these bright future pharmacists who will contribute to and innovate health care, as pharmacists continue to show their essential value.”

By Whitney Tarpy