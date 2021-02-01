LHS Women’s Bowling Will Compete at State Tournament

By Marissa McCardell

The Lafayette High School girls showed no hesitation in becoming dominant in the lanes as they finished runner-up in the bowling Regionals this past Wednesday, allowing them to compete in the State tournament on Feb. 4.

“It’s quite an accomplishment for them. They actually ended up with the highest series of regionals and they were very resilient through the whole thing,” said bowling head coach Kelle Sumrall.

The Commodore girls displayed their eagerness for competition, tying the fifth game which took them into a six-game playoff at regionals.

“I can’t take a whole lot of credit for anything that they’ve accomplished. They worked so hard this year and I have some really great help,” said Sumrall. “They’re just a great group of girls.”

This will be the first time the girls team will make an appearance at state and has been nothing but encouraging for Sumrall. With a strong competitive field coming up, Sumrall wants their first goal to focus on making the top two teams and from there, to do the best they can.

“There’s some stiff competition in our class,” said Sumrall. “I just want them to enjoy the whole experience and just relax and to have fun.”

Despite all the new regulations resulting from the COVID pandemic, the Commodore girls have pushed through and will continue to stay focused leading up to the state tournament.

“I really can’t take a whole lot of credit for anything because they really focus. I just sometimes have to be their cheerleader and get them back on track. But we really have a great group of kids all together,” Sumrall said.

The state bowling tournament will be held in Brandon, Mississippi, at Fannin Lanes.