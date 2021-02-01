Monday, February 1, 2021
Oxford Chamber Asking for Donations for Guard, Medical Personnel Giving Vaccinations

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation is holding a 48-hour “Plash Drive” to collect items to give to National Guardsmen and the medical personnel who are providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is giving the vaccinations at the National Guard Armory, located next to the Oxford Conference Center. Guardsmen are assisting by taking names, handing out forms, directing patients, and more.

The “Plash Drive” started this morning and will end at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“These are our community members, our neighbors and our friends, and they are working hard every day to manage the back-to-back appointments and keep our community safe and healthy. It’s time we give a little back to them,” said Jon Maynard, president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce and EDF.

Some suggested items to donate include:

  • Snacks – granola bars, chips, candy bars, individual packets of nuts, individual packets of trail mix
  • Hot chocolate packets
  • Canned Soft drinks
  • Bottled Water
  • Hot hands

All donations can be dropped off at the Chamber/EDF office located at 299 West Jackson Avenue in the Chamber board room 8:30 a.m-5 p.m. today and Tuesday and 8:30-9 a.m. on Wednesday. Enter the Chamber building directly into the board room (door to the far right) and leave your items on the tables in the board room and the Chamber will distribute once the drive closes. 

