Rebels Softball Announces Ole Miss Classic Slate

Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports.

Ole Miss softball announced on Wednesday that it will welcome Indiana State, North Dakota State and Samford for the 2021 Ole Miss Classic.

Ole Miss will commence its lone home tournament of the season on March 5, taking on Samford in a doubleheader at 3:30 and 6 p.m. CT. The following day, Ole Miss will battle North Dakota State at 3:30 and 6 p.m., before wrapping up the classic on March 7 against Indiana State at noon.

Samford completed the shortened 2020 season with a 10-16 record, including a victory over Georgia Tech, while North Dakota State posted a 7-16 record last season. Ole Miss head coach Jamie Trachsel coached at NDSU for 14 years, including serving as a co-head coach from 2011-16. Indiana State went 11-12 in 2020, opening the season with a ranked win over No. 23 Wisconsin.

Staff report