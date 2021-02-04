United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County Seeks Proposals for 2021-2022 Funding Cycle

Thanks to the support of its donors, the United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County can once again invest in local programs and community coalition initiatives that improve health, advance education, promote financial stability and meet basic needs throughout the Lafayette-Oxford-University community during the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Since 1970, the UWOLC has mobilized resources, promoted collaboration and supported programs that make a meaningful difference in the lives of others. The organization awards funding each year through a competitive grant-making process that seeks to address significant needs within Oxford and Lafayette County.

“Our organization is proud to work hand in hand with our amazing donors, partners, volunteers and advocates to produce positive outcomes throughout our community,” Executive Director Kurt Brummett said. “The tremendous support our local United Way receives enables us to invest in worthwhile programs and initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Lafayette County residents.”

Application materials can be accessed at www.unitedwayoxfordms.org/opportunities.

Nonprofit organizations, public entities and community coalitions that fulfill the UWOLC’s eligibility criteria may apply for funding.

Applications must be received via email in PDF form by 5 p.m. on the identified due dates in order to receive consideration. Agency applicants must submit the required Primary Fiscal Agent Pre-Application by March 1, and a Program Grant Application must be submitted for each proposed program by April 1. Any community coalition in which the UWOLC serves as the primary fiscal agent must submit a Community Coalition Grant Application by April 1.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend the FY 2021-2022 Application Workshop, which will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb.16. The workshop will provide guidance on how to develop a strong application as well as insight regarding the application process.

Awarded grants will be announced by June 15 and the grant period for each recipient will run from July 1, to June 30, 2022.

Last year, the United Way awarded grants to the following organzations:

Education ($66,550): Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, Gordon Community & Cultural Center, Inc., Lafayette County Literacy Council, LOU Reads Coalition, and The LeapFrog Program

Health ($54,900): Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Junior Auxiliary of Oxford, North Mississippi Exchange Family Center, Oxford Community Market, and Special Olympics Mississippi (Area 4)

Basic Needs ($69,000): CASA of Lafayette County, Interfaith Compassion Ministry, The Salvation Army, and Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging

Financial Stability ($9,550): Doors of Hope Transition Ministries and North Mississippi Kidney Foundation

For those interested in participating in the Zoom Workshop, or for more information, email Brummett at kurt@unitedwayoxfordms.org.

Staff report