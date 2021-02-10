Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Ole Miss Hosts No. 10 Missouri on the Hardwood

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
Ole Miss returns to action this evening inside the Pavilion as they host the No. 10 Missouri Tigers. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (10-8, 5-6 SEC) is ridding back-to-back wins last week over Tennessee and completing the series sweep with Auburn on the road Saturday.

Senior guard Devontae Shuler was named SEC Co-Player of the Week along with Missouri’s guard Dru Smith on Monday. Shuler hit the game-winner with 0.2 seconds against Auburn in overtime. Shuler scored 26 points in the contest.

The Rebels were led in scoring by senior Romello White with 30 points and 10 rebounds 

Coach Kermit Davis’ squad leads the SEC and rank 17th nationally in turnovers forced per game (17.0); Ole Miss has forced at least 15 turnovers in 14 games this season.

Ole Miss has found success on this day, Feb. 10, in the past when they beat three ranked teams throughout program history.

Missouri rolls into Oxford with an overall record of 13-3 and a 6-3 mark inside of conference play after back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Alabama.

This season, the Tigers have four players scoring in double figures all led by Xavier Pinson at 14.7 ppg. His teammate, Dru Smith, averaged 21.0 ppg over the last two wins.

Tonight’s game will be the 17th meeting between Ole Miss and Missouri. All previous meetings have come since the Tigers joined the league. The Rebels hold a 13-3 advantage in the series. 

Latest articles