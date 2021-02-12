Friday, February 12, 2021
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Defeats Crimson Tide

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team entered Coleman Coliseum and defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 67-62 on Thursday night. The Rebels have won back-to-back SEC games.

“Super proud of these young women tonight,” said Ole Miss head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. “We’ve been knocking on the door for a road win for some time. Really glad we were able to stave off Alabama’s run and come away with the victory.”

Ole Miss (9-7, 3-7 SEC) was led on the court by Shakira Austin with a double-double 25 points and 13 rebounds.

“Wanted to get another one for my team,” Austin said.

In the fourth quarter, the Rebels went on a 14-2 run to regain the advantage after being down 52-50 to open the final 10 minutes.

Ole Miss held Alabama’s top scorer Jasmine Walker to 14 points on the night. The Crimson Tide was led on the court by senior Jordan Lewis with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

On the glass, the Rebels out rebounded Alabama 45-42 and 14-13 on the offense.

“We’re coming together and we’re connected,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Our team trusts each other. I played 11 kids tonight. There is strength in our bench. They like the experience, and I don’t believe they want that to fade anytime soon. Our team is primed to play really good basketball right now.”

Ole Miss plays host to Mississippi State on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

