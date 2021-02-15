Monday, February 15, 2021
Ole Miss to Host LSU on Wednesday

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will play host to the LSU Tigers on Wednesday night inside the Pavilion, according to the SEC office. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPNU. 

The Rebels and the Tigers were set to originally face off on Feb. 17; however, the game was moved up to Jan. 9 after Ole Miss’ game against South Carolina was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Gamecocks’ program. LSU won that contest 75-61. 

Neither squad had an opponent set for the midweek, the decision was made to match up the two teams again in Oxford. 

“This scheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 18 conference games with a balance of home and away games during the 2021 season,” the SEC office stated in a press release.

The matchup creates another Quadrant 1 opportunity for the Rebels as they make a push toward an NCAA Tournament. LSU is currently ranked 27th in the NET, while Ole Miss sits at No. 55. The Rebels enter the contest with four straight victories, the SEC’s longest active winning streak.

Staff Report

