Wednesday, February 17, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Preps for Arkansas

0
180

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is scheduled to travel to Fayetteville on Thursday and take on the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (9-7, 3-7 SEC) is riding a two-game winning streak against No. 14 Kentucky and Alabama. The Rebels have been affected by the winter weather that has hit the Oxford area that caused Sunday’s matchup with in-state rival Mississippi State to be postponed.

“Real sad that we could not play,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said in a press conference on Tuesday. “This is a unique year, and we understand that. We are trying to be prepared for whomever we have to play next. We are thinking that it is Arkansas, but we will have to wait and see with the snow storm.”

The area is expected to get more snow and ice that may affect travel. As a result of the weather conditions, Ole Miss has not been able to practice for several days.

“Today will be our first day. We weren’t able to go yesterday (Monday) since the facilities were closed,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We are treating it like it is a bye week. We are going to hit it pretty hard today. We don’t know if we are going to be able to get back on the floor tomorrow.”

Ole Miss has five games remaining in their regular season schedule with Arkansas, Texas A&M and South Carolina scheduled for the next three contests.

“These next five games are huge,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We are paying attention. Bracketology has us as the last four out… Any wins against any of those would be huge, we feel like, but the only thing we can focus on is the next opportunity. If it is Arkansas, we have to tackle Arkansas.”

In both of their last two wins, the Rebels have won in third quarter of the contests.

“What has helped us close games out is we have been managing the middle part of the game differently,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We have been trying to win the third quarter and try to keep people off the foul line.”

Previous articleOle Miss vs. LSU Moved to Thursday
Next articleState Farm College Baseball Showdown Delayed

RELATED ARTICLES

News & Views

Know Before You Go, Oxford Road Conditions Update

Rachel West -
Roads around Oxford are icy in spots and the Oxford Police Department has reported at least a half-dozen accidents Tuesday afternoon into the evening. https://twitter.com/OxfordPolice/status/1361807758425735168 With...
Read more
Athletics

College athletes could be paid under new Mississippi legislation

Rachel West -
Bobby Harrison/Mississippi Today Mississippi is the latest to join a movement of states across America to grant college athletes the right to be compensated from...
Read more
Headlines

MSCritterz Responds to Allegations After Photos of Dogs in the Cold Emerge on Facebook

Alyssa Schnugg -
MSCritterz Responds to Allegations After Photos of Dogs in the Cold Emerge on Facebook
Read more
Baseball

State Farm College Baseball Showdown Delayed

Adam Brown -
Due to weather and travel considerations, Ole Miss baseball's season-opening tournament at Globe Life Field has been delayed. The delay was announced by the...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles