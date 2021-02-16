Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Preps for Arkansas

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is scheduled to travel to Fayetteville on Thursday and take on the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (9-7, 3-7 SEC) is riding a two-game winning streak against No. 14 Kentucky and Alabama. The Rebels have been affected by the winter weather that has hit the Oxford area that caused Sunday’s matchup with in-state rival Mississippi State to be postponed.

“Real sad that we could not play,” head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said in a press conference on Tuesday. “This is a unique year, and we understand that. We are trying to be prepared for whomever we have to play next. We are thinking that it is Arkansas, but we will have to wait and see with the snow storm.”

The area is expected to get more snow and ice that may affect travel. As a result of the weather conditions, Ole Miss has not been able to practice for several days.

“Today will be our first day. We weren’t able to go yesterday (Monday) since the facilities were closed,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We are treating it like it is a bye week. We are going to hit it pretty hard today. We don’t know if we are going to be able to get back on the floor tomorrow.”

Ole Miss has five games remaining in their regular season schedule with Arkansas, Texas A&M and South Carolina scheduled for the next three contests.

“These next five games are huge,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We are paying attention. Bracketology has us as the last four out… Any wins against any of those would be huge, we feel like, but the only thing we can focus on is the next opportunity. If it is Arkansas, we have to tackle Arkansas.”

In both of their last two wins, the Rebels have won in third quarter of the contests.

“What has helped us close games out is we have been managing the middle part of the game differently,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We have been trying to win the third quarter and try to keep people off the foul line.”