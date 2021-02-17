Wednesday, February 17, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games Postponed

0
227

The Ole Miss men’s basketball game at home vs. LSU and the Ole Miss women’s basketball game at Arkansas, both scheduled for Thursday night, have both been postponed due to icy weather moving throughout the region, the SEC announced Wednesday morning.

A total of seven SEC contests scheduled for Thursday have been postponed, four women’s games and three on the men’s side. Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time. In the event the men’s game vs. LSU is rescheduled, Thursday’s ticket will be honored for admission.

Both squads are scheduled for a home weekend of action at The Pavilion. The men’s team plans to return to the court on Saturday when it will look to sweep the season series with rival MSU at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The Rebel women, meanwhile, look to capture their third straight SEC win when it hosts No. 5 Texas A&M on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Previous articleOxford Braces for Winter Storm Part II
Next articleThe 2021 Oxford Film Festival Announces Film Lineup

RELATED ARTICLES

News & Views

Empty Shelves, Soup and Sledding are Snow Day Staples

Alyssa Schnugg -
Oxford has experienced its first snow day of the year.
Read more
Featured

Oxford Police Offer Winter Driving Warning and Advice

Rachel West -
Driving on roads around Ole Miss and the City of Oxford will get increasingly treacherous as temperatures dip and more snow and sleet fall...
Read more
News & Views

Oxford Residents Find Some Snow Fun

Rachel West -
Contributed by UM Journalism Student Jane Rob Pannell For some in the Oxford area, the winter weather has brought new experiences along with travel troubles,...
Read more
News & Views

Ole Miss Closes Campus for Remainder of the Week

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will be closed Thursday and Friday due to the winter weather impacting the region and travel conditions on roadways.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles