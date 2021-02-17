Ole Miss Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games Postponed

The Ole Miss men’s basketball game at home vs. LSU and the Ole Miss women’s basketball game at Arkansas, both scheduled for Thursday night, have both been postponed due to icy weather moving throughout the region, the SEC announced Wednesday morning.

A total of seven SEC contests scheduled for Thursday have been postponed, four women’s games and three on the men’s side. Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time. In the event the men’s game vs. LSU is rescheduled, Thursday’s ticket will be honored for admission.

Both squads are scheduled for a home weekend of action at The Pavilion. The men’s team plans to return to the court on Saturday when it will look to sweep the season series with rival MSU at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The Rebel women, meanwhile, look to capture their third straight SEC win when it hosts No. 5 Texas A&M on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

