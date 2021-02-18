Thursday, February 18, 2021
News & ViewsCrime ReportFeaturedHeadlines

Oxford, Lafayette Police Investigate Complaints About Animal Shelter

0
544

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department are investigating complaints against the Mississippi Critterz Animal Shelter in Oxford.

According to a press release, the complaints were filed with OPD on Wednesday.

“The reports that were filed are in reference to complaints ranging from December 2018 to December 2020,” the release states.

The nature of the complaints were based on the overall treament of the animals, lack of medical care, over occupancy and disposal procedures for deceased animals.

An inspection of the shelter was conducted on Thursday.

“Both agencies will be meeting with city and county officials, along with animal shelter representatives next week,” stated the release signed by OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen and Sheriff Joey East. “Both agencies will continue to follow up to make sure that procedures are being followed and the animals are getting the best treatment possible.”

The complaints were filed after news reports of photos of dogs allegedly left outside in the cold recently were being shared on social media.

Aynslee Smith, president of the Mississippi Critterz Board of Directors told Hotty Toddy News on Tuesday that the dogs were only outside for a short time while their kennels were being cleaned.

Additional photos were shared that allegedly show plastic bags containing dead animals and other problems at the shelter.

The photos were presented to the MSCritterz Board in November by former shelter employees.

An internal investigation took place after that board meeting and Smith said some changes were made and that some of the allegations were “false.”

Mississippi Critterz runs the shelter on McElroy Drive and provides animal control services to the city of Oxford. Both Lafayette County and Oxford provide funding to the shelter. The city pays more for the animal control services since there are no leash laws in the county.

Previous articleOle Miss Women’s Basketball to Take on No. 18 Arkansas
Next articleOle Miss Travels to Florida to Play in the FAU ‘Strike-Out Cancer’ Tournament

RELATED ARTICLES

Softball

Ole Miss Travels to Florida to Play in the FAU ‘Strike-Out Cancer’ Tournament

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss softball team continues on the road this weekend as they travel down to the Sunshine State of Florida to take part in the FAU “Strike-Out Cancer” Tournament in Boca Raton.
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball to Take on No. 18 Arkansas

Adam Brown -
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will take on the No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. on Friday inside the Bud Walton Arena in Arkansas.
Read more
Headlines

City Receives $750K for Thacker Heights Sidewalks

Alyssa Schnugg -
The city of Oxford was recently awarded a $750,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation as part of the Transportation Alternative Program that go toward new sidewalks on Thacker Heights Drive.
Read more
Mississippi

‘Worst one ever’: Mississippi’s winter storm forecast to end Thursday

Rachel West -
Adam Ganucheau/Mississippi Today Power linemen and water department employees working through cold nights to restore public services to thousands of Mississippians. Road engineers getting six...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles