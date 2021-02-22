Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Ole Miss Heads to Columbia to Face the Tigers

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss men’s basketball returns to the court on Tuesday night as they travel to Columbia, Missouri to tangle with the Missouri Tigers. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss (12-9, 7-7 SEC) is coming off of a 66-56 loss to in-state rival Mississippi State on Saturday. The Rebels were led on the floor by KJ Buffen with 13 points.

Over the past three contests, Buffen has averaged 11.3 ppg.

This season, the Rebels are one of 10 teams in the country to have a perfect record against ranked teams this season (2-0). They also rank 18th nationally in turnovers forced per game (16.7) and 21st with 176 steals (8.4 per game).

Heading into the matchup with Missouri the Rebels are 4-1 in the month of February.

Missouri comes into the game ranked No. 24 with a 14-6 overall record and a 7-6 mark in league play.

The Tigers split a pair of games last week as they fell to Georgia and defeated South Carolina. 

Missouri has four players in double figures led by Xavier Pinson with 14.6 ppg. He is followed by teammate Dru Smith with 14.1 ppg. Smith leads Mizzou in assists (3.6) and steals (1.8).

Ole Miss will be looking to go for the season sweep over the Tigers. The Rebels knocked off No. 10 Missouri  80-59 on Feb. 10. This will be the 18th all-time meeting between the two schools. Ole Miss has won 14 of the last 17 matchups.

