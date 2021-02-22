Reward for mTrade Park Vandal Arrest Now at 2,500

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Image via a screen shot from a video posted by the Oxford Police Department.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever damaged the soccer fields at mTrade Park Wednesday night is now up to $2,500.

According to the Oxford Police Department, what appears to be a pick-up truck, drove over the five soccer fields during the snowstorm last week, doing donuts and damaging the grass below, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage.

Brad Freeman, director of the park, said his crews were out Monday morning assessing the damage.

OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen said the department was following up on “several tips” this morning.

The funds for the reward have been donated by local citizens, according to OPD.

The department received a tip late last week and investigators are looking for a white, 2003/04 Toyota Tacoma with dark rims.

OPD is looking for information or doorbell camera footage in the area that could help identify the suspect.

If you can help, call OPD at 662-232-2400.