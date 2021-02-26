Friday, February 26, 2021
More Than 4 Inches of Rain Expected Over the Weekend

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Image via the NWS/Memphis

Mother Nature has put away her snow boots and donned her rain coat.

With an inch of rain falling in Lafayette County already since last night, about 4 inches more are expected over the next few days – and maybe longer.

According to the National Weather Service, rain showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected today through Tuesday with the heaviest rain expected to occur on Sunday.

The extended forecast shows a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain continuing on Wednesday and Thursday.

“With the ground already saturated from last week’s snow and ice, we could see the potential for some flash flooding of local roads,” said Oxford Emergency Management Coordinator Jimmy Allgood Friday morning.

Allgood said the city and the Oxford Police Department will notify the public of flooded roads, should that occur as fast as possible on their social media platforms.

“But sometimes it just happens too fast to get the word out on social media,” he said. “So don’t drive on flooded roads. When the road is flooded you can’t see what’s underneath. There may be a new pothole or something and it can be hard to see where the road ends. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.”

Allgood said city street crews have been clearing drains and ditches around Oxford in anticipation of the rain.

Residents are asked to make sure any grass clippings or landscape trimmings are not left on the street where they can wash down a drain.

Any blocked drains can be reported to the city by calling 662-232-2306.

Latest articles