Sunday Night Storm Downs 3 Trees in Lafayette County

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Heavy rains and high winds wreaked a bit of havoc in Lafayette County Sunday night; however, the damage was minimal, and no injuries have been reported.

Steve Quarles, Lafayette County Emergency Management Director, said three trees fell across county roads during the evening storm that blew in around 9 p.m.

“We had trees fall across county roads 314, 101 and 103,” Quarles said this morning. “Both 101 and 103 were smaller trees that (sheriff’s) deputies were able to remove.”

The Lafayette County Fire Department and other local agencies responded to Highway 314, where a large tree blocked the road.

The Lafayette County Fire Department and other area agencies responded to Highway 314 for a tree that fell across the road. Photo via the Lafayette County Fire Department

A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the northeastern part of the county that included Abbeville; however, no tornado was observed.

“I have not had any reports of damage so far in the tornado warning area,” Quarles said.

Close to three inches of rain fell in Lafayette County since Friday. The county was under a flood watch throughout the weekend, but with long breaks between the rain showers, there was minimal street flooding around Oxford.

There is a 30% chance for more rain Monday before noon, and skies are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day. There is an 80% chance of rain on Tuesday. The sun will reappear on Wednesday with a high of 58 and a low of 38.

In the extended forecast, no rain is expected through the rest of the week, according to the NWS.