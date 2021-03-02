Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Reeves Removes Mask Mandates, Most Occupancy Restrictions

Gov. Tate Reeves signed Executive Order 1549 on Tuesday afternoon that removes any mask mandates and allows businesses to return to full capacity.

The order will go into effect at 5 p.m. on March 3, and stay in effect until March 31.  

“Today, I signed what I expect will be one of my last executive orders regarding COVID-19. Our hospitalizations have plummeted, and our case numbers have fallen dramatically as well. In fact, our case numbers have fallen to the point where no county meets the original criteria for a mask mandate,” Reeves said during a press conference. 

Reeves advised everyone should continue to listen to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and other health advisors on how to avoid COVID-19 and are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

The only rules that will remain in this order are a capacity limit of 50% on indoor arenas and those that govern K-12 schools.

K-12 schools will still require a mask where social distancing is not possible.

Seating for K-12 extracurricular activities at outdoor venues is now set at 50% capacity and 25% maximum seating capacity inside. Seating capacity for indoor bowl and arena seating is now increased to 50%.

A copy of executive order 1549 can be found here

Counties and cities can vote to continue mask mandates or other restrictions. They can be more restrictive than Reeves’ orders but not more lenient.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen is expected to discuss Reeves’ order tonight during their meeting. Check with Hottytoddy.com for updates.

Staff report

