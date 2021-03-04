More Details Released on Morning Fatal Wreck

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Police Department released more details on the devastating fatal wreck this morning on Highway 6.

At approximately 7:43 a.m., the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a wreck at Highway 6 and F.D. Buddy East Parkway involving a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and a Panola County 2020 Mack Garbage Truck. Officers arrived on the scene with the Oxford Fire Department, Priority Medical and CareMed and began assessing the wreck.

The driver of the Volkswagen, John Matthew Ellington, 40, of Oxford was pronounced dead on the scene. A female child was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi where she died shortly after arriving. A male child was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi and flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he is on life-support.

The driver of the garbage truck was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck was a garbage truck from Panola County and was on its way to the landfill in Panola County.

The Ellington family are members of North Oxford Baptist Church where a prayer vigil was held Thursday evening. The church is also collecting donations for the family on its website.

OPD began the reconstruction process which entails talking with witnesses and on-scene investigating. Enforcement Officers with the Mississippi Department of Transportation were called in to assist OPD.

The crash is still under investigation and there is no immediate time frame for completion.

“Our hearts hurt for the Ellington family and their friends. When tragedy strikes our community, we all feel its impact. We will be praying for them in the coming days and weeks,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “OPD would also like to thank the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Lafayette County Fire Department for assisting on the incident.”