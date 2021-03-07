Sunday, March 7, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Basketball Defeats Vanderbilt on Senior Night

0
189

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Petre Thomas / Ole Miss Athletics

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 56-46 inside the Pavilion on the last day of the regular season. 

“Only one way to enjoy senior night is to win,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “Proud of our team. I thought we guarded about as good as we have all year long. I give Vanderbilt a lot of credit. Jerry’s team keeps playing. Great way to end the year — win 7-out-of-9 and 9-13 — got some momentum headed into the tournament.”

Ole Miss (15-10, 10-8) honored seniors Devontae Shuler and Romello White prior to the game. 

After a week of surrendering 75 points to the Commodores they held them to only 46 points. 

The Rebels were led on the court by junior Jarkel Joiner with 15 points. White was right behind him with 11 points.

“Coached told me to step up and be a leader,” Joiner said.

Sophomore Luis Rodriguez had a team-high eight boards.

In the second half, the Rebels went on a 16-2 run to open the last 20 minutes of action. Ole Miss’ 1-3-1 defensive play only allowed Vanderbilt to score five points over the first nine minutes of the second half. 

“Robert Allan is so active at the top of the zone,” Davis said. “Thought Sammy and Romello were terrific in the middle and our wings we made an adjustment at halftime. Our guys put it right in the game and we turned good defense into offense.”

Shuler got into foul trouble early in the first half and fouled out at the 3:08 mark. He finished with five points and a rebound.

Vanderbilt was led by freshman Issac McBride with 16 points. Ole Miss held Scotty Pippen Jr. to just seven points.

Ole Miss’ defensive intensity held the Commodores to only shoot 27.3 percent from beyond the arc and 36.6 percent from the floor. 

Ole Miss heads to the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee as either the No.5 or No. 6 seed after Missouri’s loss. The Rebels would be the fifth seed if Florida defeats Tennessee on Sunday.

Previous articleOle Miss Takes Series from Belmont

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

Ole Miss Takes Series from Belmont

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss takes the series from the Belmont Bruins on Saturday after a 4-3 win as coach Mike Bianco picks up his 500th win at Swayze Field.
Read more
Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Continues Offensive Power with Win Over Belmont

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss’ offense continued to stay hot against the Belmont Bruins in a 12-4 win on Friday night.
Read more
News & Views

UM Doctoral Student Studies Effects of COVID-19 on School Meal Programs

Adam Brown -
Kritika Gupta first learned about the potential of nutrition when she began studying nutrition and dietetics for her undergraduate degree in Phagwara, India. A second-year...
Read more
Basketball

Ole Miss Falls to Tennessee in Quarterfinals of SEC Tournament

Adam Brown -
One of the youngest rosters in the country took command and gave the No. 14 Tennessee Lady Vols all they could handle, but a...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles