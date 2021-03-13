Saturday, March 13, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Basketball Drops A Heartbreaker to LSU

0
116

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Jarkel Joiner finished with 26 points against the LSU Tigers. Photo courtesy of Joshua McCoy / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss dropped a heartbreaker to the LSU Tigers 76-73 in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday night.

“That was a high-level SEC Tournament game,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “I am so proud of our team. That’s a hugely disappointed locker room.”

Ole Miss (16-11) was led on the court by Jarkel Joiner with 21 points in the second half of his total 26 points. Joiner drained five three-pointers against the Tigers.

“I like to give thanks to God,” Joiner said. “My teammates and coaches had confidence in me. Just the work I put in and it paid off tonight.”

Joiner’s performance against LSU was a new career-high in an Ole Miss uniform.

“The game just honors toughness,” Davis said. “If you are the first guy in the gym … first guy in the meeting room every single time we meet in the hotel this year that is what you deserve. You got to have talent and (Jarkel) got talent. He made a tremendous amount of improvement and we’re so happy for Jarkel.”

Senior Romello White added his fourth double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Early in the second half, Ole Miss responded from an 11-point deficit to LSU on a 22-6 run sparked by Joiner that gave Ole Miss a 51-46 lead with 11:17 left.

LSU responded on a 17-5 run at the 4:30 mark to take a 65-58 advantage. Devontae Shuler knocked down a three-pointer that pulled the Rebels within one point but could not overcome.

 “We came out hard and fought till the end and proved that we are an NCAA Tournament team,” White said.

According to Davis the Rebels will stay in Nashville until selection Sunday in the bubble.

“If we’re selected then we will go straight to Indianapolis,” Davis said.

The NCAA Selection Sunday Show is set for March 14 at 5 p.m. CT on CBS.

Previous articleNo. 4 Ole Miss Baseball Defeats ULM in Series Opener

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Baseball Defeats ULM in Series Opener

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss’ offense rolled past ULM 10-1 in the series opener behind a dominant outing on the hill Friday night.
Read more
Headlines

Chamber to Hold Red & Blue 10K and 4-Miler Races in April

Alyssa Schnugg -
With the Double Decker Arts Festival canceled for 2021, the annual Spring Run will continue in April but with a few tweaks, including a new name and a new route.
Read more
Athletics

OPC to Provide Youth Wrestling Opportunities

Adam Brown -
The Oxford Park Commission moves forward in establishing youth wrestling in the city of Oxford.
Read more
Baseball

Ole Miss Hosts ULM on the Diamond

Adam Brown -
The No. 4 Ole Miss Rebels enter their final non-conference weekend series as they play host to the ULM Warhawks. The first pitch of...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles