Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Ole Miss Headed to Play in WNIT

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is headed to the NIT Tournament for post-season play. The Rebels will go to the Memphis region of the bracket to take on Samford (14-9). Tipoff is set for Friday at 5 p.m. CT at Collierville High School.

Ole Miss (11-11) is one of 23 at-large berths into the field of a 32-team tournament due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuins is in her third season at the helm and has guided the Rebels to a NET of 42, with a 4-8 record against the NET Top-50 and a 3-6 record against ranked teams. Over their last eight games, the Rebels were 4-4 against an average NET of 16.8 (only two games at home), and over a brutal stretch of their last five games, Ole Miss was 2-3 vs. an average NET of 13.4 (only one game at home).

The Rebels are making their 25th total postseason appearance and eighth in the WNIT.

The winner will take the court against Tulane and Illinois State on Saturday (March 20) at 8 p.m. The third round will take place on Monday at 7 p.m. all at Collierville High School.

