Ole Miss Takes On Colorado In WNIT Memphis Regional Final

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Petre Thomas / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss will take on the Colorado Buffalos on Monday night in the WNIT Memphis Regional Final. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Collierville High School on FloHoops.

Ole Miss (13-11) is coming off of a 72-61 win over Tulane in the second round on Saturday night. The Rebels were led by Shakira Austin with 24 points, 13 points, three blocks, two steals and one assist. Austin also went 14-17 from the free-throw line against the Green Wave.

Ole Miss had dominant outings in the tournament by Austin, who is averaging 23.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 1.0 apg and 1.0 spg. Her teammate, Donnetta Johnson, has been right behind her with 12.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2 apg in wins over Samford (64-45) and Tulane.

The Rebels have been without head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin during the start of the Women’s NIT due to testing positive for COVID-19. She will return to the bench in the semi-final game.

Colorado will roll in with a 12-10 overall record after advancing to the regional final after defeating Nebraska 75-71 on Saturday.

Against Nebraska, the Buffalos were led in scoring by Charlotte Whittaker with 15 points.

As a team, Colorado is averaging 71.5 ppg and allowing their opponents to average 58.0 ppg in the WNIT.

This matchup will be the first meeting between the Rebels and Buffalos.