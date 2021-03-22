Monday, March 22, 2021
SportsBasketballFeatured

Ole Miss Takes On Colorado In WNIT Memphis Regional Final

0
258

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Photo courtesy of Petre Thomas / Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss will take on the Colorado Buffalos on Monday night in the WNIT Memphis Regional Final. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Collierville High School on FloHoops.

Ole Miss (13-11) is coming off of a 72-61 win over Tulane in the second round on Saturday night. The Rebels were led by Shakira Austin with 24 points, 13 points, three blocks, two steals and one assist. Austin also went 14-17 from the free-throw line against the Green Wave.

Ole Miss had dominant outings in the tournament by Austin, who is averaging 23.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 1.0 apg and 1.0 spg. Her teammate, Donnetta Johnson, has been right behind her with 12.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2 apg in wins over Samford (64-45) and Tulane.

The Rebels have been without head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin during the start of the Women’s NIT due to testing positive for COVID-19. She will return to the bench in the semi-final game.

Colorado will roll in with a 12-10 overall record after advancing to the regional final after defeating Nebraska 75-71 on Saturday.

Against Nebraska, the Buffalos were led in scoring by Charlotte Whittaker with 15 points.

As a team, Colorado is averaging 71.5 ppg and allowing their opponents to average 58.0 ppg in the WNIT.

This matchup will be the first meeting between the Rebels and Buffalos.

Previous articleA Tribute to Dewey Knight
Next articleOxford Woman Competes for World’s Favorite Chef

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Ole Miss Football Gears Up For Spring Ball

Adam Brown -
The countdown to kickoff for Ole Miss Football is underway. Ole Miss returns to the field to begin spring practice on Tuesday for the upcoming...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Oxford Woman Competes for World’s Favorite Chef

Alyssa Schnugg -
Jubera is one of 992 people competing in the quarter-finals of the Favorite Chef online competition for $50,000 in cash and a two-page spread in Bon Appetit magazine.
Read more
Featured

A Tribute to Dewey Knight

Adam Brown -
A new Ignite Ole Miss online campaign has been established to build a scholarship endowment honoring the late Dewey Knight, who helped countless students...
Read more
Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Sweeps Auburn

Adam Brown -
By Jeff Roberson The first two baseball games this weekend were close. Game three, not so much. Save for a nine-run eighth inning by Auburn,...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles