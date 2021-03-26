Saturday, March 27, 2021
ExtrasFeatured

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Ole Miss Career Center is Here to Help You.

0
175

Sara Brooks Adams/Journalism Student

COVID-19 has created a lot of uncertainty for college juniors and seniors in their search to find internships and jobs. Luckily, the career center at Ole Miss has taken charge and is adjustiung to the changes in order to help their students achieve their goals.

“There is a number of job opportunities still out there, so students shouldn’t be worried,” said Johnathan Harrington, the associate director for employer services at the University of Mississippi.

Harrington said that while the past year has not been easy, with the help of employers, the career center has learned how to make the most of an unfortunate situation and continue to keep companies and students in contact.

Johnathan Harrington associate director for employer services at the University of Mississippi. Photo by Sara Brooks Adams.

Handshake is a website used on campus by students and future employers, and is similar to LinkedIn, where employers can post available jobs and students can view them and submit applications.

Tallulah Jones, a student at the University, works hand in hand with the career center in her position as a career and personal development director for Chi Omega Sorority. Jones says that Handshake has helped her in addition to many others in Chi Omega.

Video courtesy of Sara Brooks Adams.

“The career center has been really helpful for me, showing me how to prepare for Zoom interviews and applying virtually,” Jones said. “I was even lucky enough to land an internship of my own this summer. Unfortunately, (the internship) is online, but I am so excited for the opportunity and getting to learn.”

The career center is happy to help any and all students achieve their goals. To make appointments, meet the staff and learn more about the career center, visit their website.

Previous articleOHS Two Minute Morning
Next articleShop the Oxford Square’s Freshest Soaps

RELATED ARTICLES

Baseball

No. 4 Ole Miss Claims Series in Doubleheader Sweep Over Alabama

Adam Brown -
No. 4 Ole Miss pulled off the doubleheader sweep of No.23 Alabama on Friday night in Tuscaloosa. Ole Miss (19-4, 5-0 SEC) has won six...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Shop the Oxford Square’s Freshest Soaps

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By Caroline Helms/Journalism Student Buff City Soap, located in Germantown and Collierville, Tennessee, recently opened a sister store in October of 2020 in Oxford....
Read more
Extras

OHS Two Minute Morning

Adam Brown -
https://youtu.be/Bs1WkaPeStU Courtesy of Oxford High School
Read more
News & Views

Justin Boyd Drops Out of Ward 5 Race

Alyssa Schnugg -
According to City Clerk Ashley Atkinson, Ward 5 alderman candidate Justin Boyd withdrew from the Oxford municipal election Friday.
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles