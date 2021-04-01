$2M in State Funds Secured to Complete West Oxford Loop

The Mississippi State Legislature announced Tuesday it is providing $2 million in state bond funding toward the completion of the West Oxford Loop extension. The extension will connect College Hill Road to Industrial Park Road, which connects to Highway 7 North.

The funding will help Lafayette County complete the West Oxford Loop extension, connecting West Oxford to North Oxford in 2023.

The state is also helping fund renovations of Highway 7 and University Avenue intersections in East Oxford.

Along with the West Oxford Loop extension, Lafayette County and the city of Oxford have agreed to each match funds up to $1 million to improve the Highway 7 and University Avenue interchange. The remainder of the construction costs being funding by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

“Renovating this intersection will improve the safety for our citizens driving through East Oxford, making the intersection less confusing and create a better flow of traffic,” said Supervisor and Board President Mike Roberts.

The West Oxford Loop extension project will complete a connection between Highway 6 West and Highway 7 North that has been part of Oxford and Lafayette County’s long-term plans for more than 20 years.

Construction on the final portion of the road is slated to begin next year.

“This final leg of the West Oxford Loop extension fulfills a goal that local leaders in Oxford and Lafayette County have been pursuing for many years,” Roberts said.

“The completed north-west connection means so much to the daily life of anyone who lives around College Hill, Old Sardis Road or near the Lafayette County Industrial Park — but also to anyone who encounters congestion on West Jackson Avenue. We are grateful for the state’s help in bringing this vision to reality.”

The final leg of the West Oxford Loop extension project is expected to cost $6 million, with state funding helping to defray costs for Lafayette County. In securing the funding, local leaders sought help from state legislators, including Sen. Nicole Boyd, Rep. Trey Lamar, Rep. Clay Deweese, Rep. Steve Massengill and Speaker of the House Philip Gunn.

Approved funding is subject to Governor’s signature on State bond bill.

Staff report