Ward 5 Oxford Alderman Candidate Preston Taylor Q&A

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford municipal Democratic primary will be held on Tuesday, April 6. Oxford residents in Wards 1, 3 and 5 can vote from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center for their preferred Democratic candidate for the Oxford Board of Aldermen in their respective wards.

This week, Hotty Toddy News is running Q&As with the candidates from each of the three wards that have candidates facing off in the primary election.

Today, we hear from Ward 5 candidate incumbent Alderman Preston Taylor who is running against Tracey Williams in the primary. The winner will run against Republican candidate Barney Chadwick in June.

Taylor has served as aldermen for 20 years.

Preston Taylor. Photo provided.

Name: Preston E. Taylor

Party: Democrat

Family: Single, with six siblings and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins.

Profession: Retired public school educator – 36 years.

Why did you decide to run for office?

My parents taught us that public service was the most important thing for us to help pave the road for others to follow. Having done this in 36 years in public schools, I chose to continue my public service in local government, which I have enjoyed doing for years now. There is still work to be done in Ward 5.

What do you bring to the table for this position?

What I bring to the table is calm, common sense and reasoning, with a vast amount of experience in life and in Ward 5, where I am proud to have been born, raised and reside, all the way back to when West Jackson Avenue was a dirt road. Having lived in Ward 5 my entire life, I know the history, issues and solutions that have happened over generations. I know the people of Ward 5 like family and chose to continue my public service after retiring from teaching, to give the people of my Ward a seat at the table and a voice.

What do you feel is the biggest issue city leaders are facing and your thoughts on how to improve it?

Oxford has good problems, but they are still problems nonetheless. Many of the issues that need addressing have different state and federal funds that will fix them. Examples are internet access for students coming from Federal Funds, and Highway 7 issues coming from MDOT state funds.

If you received a $1 million grant to use for the city any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

I would like to see such a grant be used to expand and improve ADA-compliant sidewalks throughout all areas to provide a safe walkway for the many people walking to and from work, schools and stores. An additional portion of the funding should be used to re-instate the curbside recycling program.