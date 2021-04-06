Hyneman, Taylor Win in Wards 3, 5 in Oxford Democratic Primary

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Two of the three Oxford Ward races in the Democratic primary have a clear winner after votes were tallied at the Oxford Conference Center Tuesday night.

In Ward 3, Brian Hyneman earned 166 votes with Alexandria White garnering 29 votes.

A poll worker closes out the ballot machine Tuesday night at the Oxford. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

“We were so excited to see such a strong turnout, I can’t thank the voters of Ward 3 enough,” Hyneman said. “This is the first step towards fulfilling our goal of helping protect the quality of life we enjoy here in Oxford while responsibly managing our growth. And my promise continues to be a transparent, available, open-minded, and honest leader for our community.”

Hyneman will face Republican candidate L.McQueen Miscamble on June 6.

In the Ward 1 race between Alderman Rick Addy and opponent Billy Crews in the Democratic primary, only 23 votes separated the two with Addy having a slight lead over Crews with 433 votes to Crews’ 410 votes.

With no Republican or Independent candidates running in Ward 1, today’s primary election will decide who will serve as the Ward 1 alderman for the next four years.

However, with 35 affidavit votes still to be counted, the race between Addy and Crews is too close to call Tuesday night.

City Clerk Ashley Atkinson said the affidavits will be counted in the City Hall Courtroom at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the Ward 5 race, Alderman Preston Taylor garnered 59 votes against his opponent Tracey Williams who earned 31 votes.

Taylor will face Republican candidate Barney Chadwick in June.

Check with Hotty Toddy News Wednesday for updates.