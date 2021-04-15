Drugs Mixed with Fentanyl Blamed for 10 Deaths in LOU Community

In the last six months, 10 people in the LOU community have died as a result of drug overdoses, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Since January, there have been seven overdose deaths and five people who have overdosed and survived.

The overdoses are attributed to counterfeit prescription medications that are being pressed with fentanyl, including hydrocodone, Xanax and oxycodone. The pills have identical markings as the real pharmaceutical markings.

Officers have also seen fentanyl in methamphetamine, Ecstasy and heroin.

In September, the DEA, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi, the Oxford Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department issued a joint statement warning the public about a rise in drug overdoses linked to opioids that also contained fentanyl.

The production of counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs is growing across our area, OPD warned in a press release Thursday.

Pharmaceutical medication should only be taken when obtained from a licensed pharmacist and as directed by a licensed physician.

Here is a list of resources that the community has access to if you, or somebody that you know, are struggling with addiction:

Oxford Police Department 662-232-2400

Communicare 662-234-7521

MS CARE 662-234-6553

Oxford Treatment Center 662-291-7308

Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center 662-373-2830

Staff report