Plenty of Springtime Events Being Offered in Oxford

Spring is always a busy time in Oxford and 2021 is no different.

As sporting events started filling up the calendar for several weekends, Visit Oxford decided to create Pop Up Oxford Spring Edition, which will encompass the sporting events, as well as host smaller events that will highlight music and arts in the community, beginning April 22 and running through May 16.

“We are excited to host Pop Up Oxford Spring Edition and look forward to welcoming back some of our visitors who we’ve been missing,” said Kinney Ferris, executive director of Visit Oxford. “By spreading out these events over four weeks, we want everyone to have the opportunity to enjoy all that Oxford offers in a safe way.”

Art Vendors

Art vendors will “pop up” around the Square 12-5 p.m. on Friday, April 23 as well as 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays, April 24, May 1 and May 8. This opportunity was offered to past Double Decker Festival artists at no charge.

“Because we were unable to host Double Decker in 2021, we wanted to give art vendors an opportunity to sell their wares, as well as an opportunity for the community and visitors to get outside and experience a small taste of the annual arts festival,” said Double Decker Arts Festival coordinator Lee Ann Stubbs.

Live Music

Live music will be heard around the Square with a balcony concert by Dent May performing at The End of All Music from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 23; live musicians in the “Blue Delta Blues Alley” from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 23 and 2 to 6 p.m. on April 24, as well as Tunes Around Town setting up in four locations around town 5 to 7 p.m. on April 25. Tunes Around Town will continue to “pop up” May 1 and May 8 as the University of Mississippi will host its 2021 and 2020 Commencements those two weekends, respectively, as well as May 15.

Public Art

Pop Up Oxford Spring Edition will also feature the unveiling of two new public works of art.

As International Sculpture Day approaches, the city of Oxford will celebrate with the installation of its new art sculpture in the roundabout at the intersection of Belk Boulevard and South Lamar, entitled “Victory Dance” by local sculptor Earl Dismuke.

In addition, a “Greetings from Oxford” mural, was recently completed. The mural, which was partially funded by a grant from the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Alliance, features iconic scenes from Oxford as well as cultural and historical imagery.

A photographer will be on-site on April 24 to take pictures in front of the new “postcard” mural located behind City Hall in the lower parking lot.

Double Decker Bus Tours

The iconic and ever-popular Double Decker bus tours are back this Spring. Occurring on Friday afternoons before SEC baseball games, as well as the two Commencement weekends, the public is invited to hop on a bus to enjoy an hour-long tour with local historians visiting points of interest around the city and the University of Mississippi campus, including William Faulkner historic sites.

Tickets for adults are $10 and children 12 and under are $5. For more information or to reserve a seat, call the Visit Oxford office at 662-232-2477.

Red & Blue Run to the Square

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce will host the Red & Blue 4 miler and 10K in lieu of their regularly scheduled Double Decker spring run.

“We are so excited to be offering a fun, active way for our community to get back together after such a long lull in community events due to COVID. We hope our locals and visitors alike take this opportunity to get out and about on such a fun Oxford weekend,” said Pam Swain, Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President.

The race will feature a 10K route to the Square as well as a 4-miler route and a kid’s fun run. Participants are encouraged to wear red and blue to celebrate and the race will start at the Malco Commons Theater to help with social distancing. All finishers will receive an Oxford phone booth medal.

Sporting Events

Ole Miss Athletics will be busy the last weekend of April with baseball hosting LSU, softball hosting Auburn and the annual Grove Bowl spring football game taking place Saturday afternoon.

On April 30-May 2, Ole Miss baseball will host South Carolina while softball plays host to University of Central Florida; Vanderbilt baseball will travel to Oxford the weekend of May 14-16.

Oxford’s mTrade Park will serve as host to the USSSA Baseball Tournaments four weekends in a row and expect to bring close to 300 teams over the span of the four tournaments.

Additional Events

On May 15, new, classic and antique cars will be displayed around the north side of the Square as part of the Destination Oxford Cruise & Car Show. This event is free and family-friendly.

In its inaugural year, the Velvet Ditch Gran Fondo bike ride will take place May 15, as well. The non-competitive bicycle ride will feature a 20, 45 and 70-mile route for a variety of rider levels.

There will also be a spring showcase market presented by the Worth of Worth and Excellence on May 15 at the Old Armory Pavilion.

For more information on all of these events, go to visitoxfordms.com.

Courtesy of Visit Oxford