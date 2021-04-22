OSD to Hold Public Reception for Harvey’s Retirement

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

The Oxford School District will be holding a public retirement reception for Superintendent Brian Harvey next month.

Harvey has worked for the district in a variety of roles for 26 years.

The reception will be held 5 to 6 p.m. on May 17 at the Oxford High School Fine Arts Center.

Harvey announced in November during a Board of Trustees meeting that he will be retiring at the end of June.

Current Assistant Superintendent Bradley Roberson was hired by the Board to take over as superintendent on July 1.

Harvey began his teaching career in 1995 as a social studies teacher at Oxford Middle School. From 1998 to 2005, he taught history at Oxford High School and was the head coach of the Oxford Chargers baseball team. While at Oxford High School, he was also the ninth-grade technology discovery facilitator.

In 2005, Harvey became an assistant principal at Oxford High School, and a year later was named principal at Central Elementary (Oxford’s former fifth- and sixth-grade school). The following year, he became principal of Oxford Middle School, where after a year in this educational leadership position, he was named Oxford School District Assistant Superintendent. Harvey held the assistant superintendent position from 2008 to 2011; he served as interim superintendent until his appointment as superintendent in 2012.

OSD Communications is putting together a video of former students, baseball players, teachers, and colleagues to honor Harvey.

If you would like to record a personal video message, drop by the OSD Central Office at 1637 Highway 30 (the old Oxford Elementary) from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 3-7.