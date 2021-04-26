Domain at Oxford Hosts First Poolside Fashion Show

By Carleigh Holt

Hotty Toddy Intern

The Domain at Oxford held its first annual poolside fashion show on Wednesday, April 21 at its student-living apartment complex on Oxford Way. Video by Carleigh Holt.

The Domain at Oxford held its first annual poolside fashion show on Wednesday, April 21 at its student-living apartment complex on Oxford Way.

The event was poolside cocktail attire with free admission. Domain at Oxford offered free refreshments and snacks for guests while they watched the show.

The fashion show featured spring/summer 2021 collections from stores around Oxford and one store from Pontotoc.

Members from Phi Mu Fraternity modeled the collections. Entertainment was

provided by former Ole Miss pitcher, Brady Bramlett, while models were changing outfits.



