Game Time Changed for Ole Miss vs. USC

The final game of the No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 13 South Carolina series on Sunday has been moved up to an 11:30 a.m. first pitch due to travel considerations.

Per the Southeastern Conference, no inning shall start later than 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday.



Additionally, consistent with the SEC Baseball Extra Inning Waiver Policy, if the game goes to extra innings and the 10th inning begins at 2:30 p.m. CT or later, a runner will be placed on second base to begin each extra inning.



If the game goes to extra innings before 2:30 p.m., the extra-inning policy will not be used. Once a game enters extra innings, either all innings must start with a runner on second base or no innings shall start with a runner on second base. The runner placed on second will be the player immediately previous in the batting order to the leadoff batter for that inning.

The Rebels and Gamecocks will start the series on Friday at 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network+) and Saturday’s game is set for 6 p.m. (SEC Network).

Staff Report