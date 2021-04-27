Ole Miss Parts Ways with Offensive Line Coach Randy Clements

By Adam Brown

Randy Clements Photo courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin announced on Tuesday that the program has parted ways with offensive line coach Randy Clements.

“After meeting with Coach Clements, it was determined that it’s in the best interest of both sides to part ways,” Kiffin said in a statement released by Ole Miss. “We’re grateful to Coach for the job he did for our team over the past year, and we wish him and his family the very best moving forward.”

Clements arrived in Oxford in December of 2019 after spending a season at Florida State.

Under Clements, the offensive line protected quarterback Matt Corral to pass 3,337 yards with 29 touchdowns and opened up the running lanes for the Rebels to rush for 2,374 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020.

This past weekend, the Rebels closed spring practice with the annual Grove Bowl. Ole Miss open’s the 2021 season on September 6 against Louisville in Atlanta.