OMH vs. MTSU Recap

By Russ Eddins

Hotty Toddy Intern

There is not a lot to say about this series. However, there is some big news for the future of my writing for the Ole Miss hockey team.

Ole Miss Hockey has a low chance to make the playoffs, but it is possible. They are 1-7 in divisional play and only have one more divisional series left.

The final score of both games was 5-2. The Rebs came out strong in the first period of game one.

Jake Keller scored two goals, but the Rebs allowed four in the second and one in the third. The Rebs never led in game two. Michael O’Malley scored his 12th goal of the season.

Hotty Toddy News is going through a transition. Starting with this week’s series preview against Vanderbilt, I will be moving to The Rebel Walk.

Additionally, the league Ole Miss Hockey is in College Hockey South), and I have started to write articles for the league. You can check those out at CollegeHockeySouth.com. Just click the link and go to the news section.

There are still a lot of games to play; the team has plenty of talent. Their chances to make the playoffs are low, but it is not impossible.