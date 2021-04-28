Absentee Voting Open for June 8 Oxford Municipal Election

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Absentee voting for the upcoming municipal election is now open.

The General Election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 8 at the Oxford Conference Center.

Oxonians will cast their votes for the mayor of Oxford and several seats on the Board of Aldermen.

Absentee voting started on Tuesday and will be open until noon on June 3.

Those who wish to cast an absentee vote must bring a valid photo ID to City Hall where a voting area has been set up in the lobby.

For those residents who have not yet registered to vote, the deadline to register is 5 p.m. on May 10. Voter registration can be done at City Hall or the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s Office inside the Courthouse on the Square.

Only citizens living inside the city limits may vote in the election.

In the Mayoral race, Mayor Robyn Tannehill will face Republican candidate Kyle Davis and Independent candidate Brandon Pettis. Tannehill is running as an Independent.

In Ward 2, Republican candidate Mark Huelse faces Democratic candidate Afton Thomas. There is no incumbent in the race as current Alderman Janice Antonow did not seek re-election.

In Ward 3, Democrat Brian Hyneman winner will run against Republican candidate L.McQueen Miscamble.

In Ward 5, incumbent Alderman Preston Taylor (D) will face Republican candidate Barney Chadwick.

In Ward 6, incumbent Alderman Jason Bailey ® will face Democratic candidate Miguel Centellas.

At-Large Alderman John Morgan (I) is running against Democrat candidate Linda Porter Bishop.

Ward 1 Alderman Ricky Addy has no opponents and won the election during the April 6 primary. Ward 4 Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson also has no opponents.

To request a mail-in absentee ballot, call 662-232-2350 or email aatkinson@oxfordms.net or jtolleson@oxfordms.net.

For questions about which ward you live in, call the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 662-234-4951.