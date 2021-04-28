Career and Technical Courses Offered Across School Districts

The Oxford School District has presented a new Memorandum of Understanding to the Lafayette County School District to establish the terms and conditions for LCSD students to participate in specific Career & Technical Education classes offered at Oxford High School.

For the 2021-2022 school year, five slots per program are available to LCSD high school students to participate in three new CTE programs offered: Law & Public Safety, Horticulture and Information Technology.

The new memorandum comes on the heels of negotiations between the two school districts that took place in 2019-2020. The two districts still have an agreement to share and utilize space at the Oxford-Lafayette School of Applied Technology. This new agreement seeks to expand the cooperation and partnership between the OSD and the LCSD.

Under the direction of Dr. Steve Hurdle, Oxford High School has added Culinary Arts, Carpentry, Electrical Wiring, HVAC, TV Broadcasting, Business, Marketing & Finance, Law and Public Safety, Engineering, Health Science/Sports Medicine, Information Technology, Horticulture, C Spire Software Development and Work-based Learning.

“This is an exciting time to be a student who is interested in relevant career-focused education and we want to make sure all students in our county have access to these opportunities,” Hurdle said.

There is no cost to LCSD students or the district for participation in these programs or for any activities required to earn Carnegie Unit credit. Eligible LCSD students must be in good academic standing with a minimum grade point average of 2.0, have acquired enough credits to be classified as a 10th grader or above, not be subject to alternate education due to disciplinary action, and have an expressed interest in one or more of the offered programs.

Each program is taught by OSD personnel at a designated OSD facility. LCSD is responsible for providing daily transportation to and from the designated facility.

At their regular board meeting on Monday, the OSD Board of Trustees approved the MOU to be presented to the Lafayette County School District.

Staff report