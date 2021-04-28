Central Elementary Librarian Rceives Kaigler-Lamont Award

Central Elementary librarian Connie Robinson was selected for The Kaigler-Lamont Award. Photo provided by the OSD.

Central Elementary librarian Connie Robinson is one of only two educators in Mississippi who have been selected for The Kaigler-Lamont Award.

The award recognizes accomplishments in promoting children’s reading and is selected by librarians and teachers in Mississippi and by children’s librarians in the public libraries of Mississippi.

Robinson is a National Board Certified teacher and is in her 18th year in the Oxford School District. She has a master’s degree in library science from the University of Southern Mississippi and a bachelor’s degree from Delta State University. She was named Employee of the Year in 2019.

Nominated by Central Elementary Principal Cindy Bigham, Robinson is passionate about building a culture of literacy for all students.

“The Central Elementary School library is a place where staff and students enjoy spending time,” Bigham said of Robinson. “For the past several years, Mrs. Robinson has received items that make our library extraordinary through grants she has written to the Oxford School District Foundation. The students are engaged now more than ever as they utilize grant items in library centers, which include STEAM activities and under-table bike pedal exercisers in the read-and-ride center.”

As the award recipient, Robison receives free registration to the Children’s Book Festival, a $500 honorarium and a $500 honorarium to purchase books for the Central Elementary library.

Staff report