Ole Miss Plays Host to Arkansas State Tonight

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels return to the diamond today as they play host to the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss (31-12, 13-8 SEC) is coming off a weekend in which they swept No. 13 South Carolina in Oxford.

The Rebels lead the SEC and rank fifth nationally with 438 hits on the season, including 28 hits in three games against a South Carolina pitching staff that ranks No. 2 in SEC play in opponent batting average.

This season, Ole Miss seats a top of the SEC in team batting average at .300, including a league-best .304 in conference play. Ole Miss hit .289 vs. a Gamecock pitching staff that has allowed a .218 average for the season (.223 vs. SEC).

Arkansas State (14-22) rolls into town on a four-game winning streak. The Red Wolves are coming off of a sweep of Austin Peay over the weekend.

Arkansas State has three batters averaging over .300 in the lineup, all led by junior Liam Hicks at .388. The team leader in home runs is Tyler Duncan with seven and 42 RBIs.

The Rebels will send Cody Adcock to the mound. This season, Adcock has a 1.93 ERA. Arkansas State’s has not announced their starter.

These two clubs have met 112 times with the Rebels holding an 87-25 advantage in the all-time series. Earlier this season, Ole Miss defeated Arkansas State 12-1 on Feb. 24.