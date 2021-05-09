Column: A Mother’s Simple Gift Can Become a Treasured Memory

By Mickey Avent

Contributor

As children, we often overlook the love, nurturing, joy, wisdom and sacrifice a mother gives while we are growing up; however, once we are adults, we realize these gifts are with us always.

My mother, Patty Avent, has been gone for about 12 years now and I think of her daily.

Patty Avent. Photo provided by Mickey Avent.

Growing up as a young child, I accompanied my mother almost everywhere she went, this included shopping and Saturday morning trips to the grocery store. It didn’t matter where we went, she would find someone to talk to – people she knew and also people she didn’t know. Yet, she always made a connection even with total strangers.

My mother definitely had the gift of gab. Going on trips and outings, she would stop at every junk and antique store we would come across and she would always find a treasure.

Our mothers’ traits help mold and shape us, and her personality traits definitely passed on to me.

Over the years, my own children have complained about me talking with everyone while shopping, and stopping at every junk and antique store I see, especially while on vacation. When they complain, my response is always “Blame your grandmother.”

The summer of 1975 for my birthday, I highly coveted a “$6-Million-Dollar Man” action figure – not a “doll.”

All my friends had one and I anticipated receiving the action figure on my birthday, but mom had a different idea.

She was so excited to give me my present that day.

Looking over the size of the present, I knew it wasn’t the present I was hoping for. I frowned while opening the present and, to my disappointment, it was a Mickey Mouse wristwatch.

Yes, I acted like an ungrateful spoiled child. I can still remember seeing the hurt in my mom’s eyes as she put her arms around me with a hug, smiled and said the watch would be a treasure someday.

Even though the action figure would become highly collectible and monetarily worth more than the Mickey Mouse watch, my mother was absolutely right about the watch — it has become a priceless and treasured gift that represents the love she gave so unconditionally.

Abraham Lincoln once said, “All that I am, and ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”

I love and miss you Mama. Thank you for your treasured gift.

Happy Mother’s Day.

Mickey Avent is a native Lafayette County resident and Justice Court Judge.