NCAA Lifts Restrictions on Attendance for Postseason

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

This season, fan attendance at baseball and softball championship tournaments will not be limited capacity, announced the NCAA on Wednesday.

Masks and physical distancing also will not be required unless mandated by public health authorities, the NCAA stated in its press release.

Dr. Brian Hainline, NCAA chief medical officer, did recommend anyone attending an NCAA championship should make informed decisions in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about social distancing and wearing face masks. NCAA noted the CDC’s COVID-19 guidance is subject to change based on emerging trends and new developments.

“The effectiveness and prevalence of vaccinations in our country have allowed the Medical Advisory Group to provide this guidance that has tremendous impact on student-athletes, coaches and fans attending NCAA championships,” Hainline said. “It’s still important for anyone attending championships to remember common-sense measures like hand washing, hand sanitization and proper etiquette when coughing or sneezing.”